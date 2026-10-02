Tajikistan, Latvenergo discuss energy sector reforms and digitalization

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A Tajik delegation led by Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Resources Parviz Yahyozoda discussed energy sector reforms, electricity market regulation and digitalization with representatives of Latvenergo energy company during a working visit to Latvia.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

"During the meetings with the management and representatives of Latvenergo, Latvia’s electricity regulator and distribution electricity networks, the sides discussed European Union legislation and regulatory acts in the electricity sector, practical aspects of the formation and functioning of the electricity market, energy policy and mechanisms for state regulation of the sector," the statement said.

The sides also exchanged experience in corporate governance, improving management systems, increasing the efficiency of energy companies, and strengthening their operational and financial capacity.

Particular attention was paid to the digitalization of the energy sector, the introduction of modern digital technologies in the management and operation of electricity networks, as well as opportunities to apply Latvia’s experience in Tajikistan.

The visit is being held within the framework of the Sustainable Energy Support Program in Tajikistan, aimed at the sustainable development of the energy sector, strengthening institutional capacity and studying international experience.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been working to modernize its electricity sector, including by improving infrastructure, strengthening sector management and expanding the use of digital technologies. The country is also seeking to attract investment and develop new generation capacity to meet growing electricity demand.

Cooperation with international partners remains part of these efforts, with Tajikistan studying foreign experience in areas such as electricity market regulation, corporate governance, network management and the introduction of modern technologies.