KASE, Alatau City Authority sign memorandum on digital financial assets

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) and the Alatau City Authority have signed a memorandum of cooperation on digital financial assets within the framework of AI & Digital Bridge 2026 in Astana.

According to KASE, the partnership provides for exploring the concept of a trading platform for tokenized assets based on KASE infrastructure, as well as developing multicurrency settlement instruments backed by tenge and foreign currencies for digital financial asset transactions.

The parties also plan to introduce innovations in accordance with Kazakhstan’s regulatory standards and legislation.

“Urban and commercial projects in Alatau City will be able to attract investment in a fundamentally new format. Tokenization opens the way for real assets, from large-scale infrastructure to real estate, into the digital environment,” KASE said.

KASE Chairman of the Management Board Adil Mukhamedzhanov said the partnership aims to provide the market with a flexible, reliable and high-tech platform combining financial innovation with regulatory oversight.

Alisher Abdykadyrov, Chief Executive Officer of Alatau City Authority, said tokenization is changing the approach to financing by making urban and commercial assets more accessible to investment through reliable exchange infrastructure.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.