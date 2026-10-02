Tajikistan, Afghan DABS discuss progress of CASA-1000 project

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Executive Director of Afghanistan’s state power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) Al-Haj Mullah Abdul Haq Hamkar discussed the implementation of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project in Dushanbe on October 1.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

"Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma held a meeting with the Executive Director of Afghanistan’s state power company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Abdul Haq Hamkor. During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the progress of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project, including the current state of construction works in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The sides also exchanged views on issues expected to be considered at the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project, scheduled to be held in the first ten days of October in Kyrgyzstan.

It should be noted that under the CASA-1000 project, construction works in the three participating countries — Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan — have been completed. Construction works in Afghanistan are currently underway and, according to the plan, are expected to be completed by spring 2027.