Kazakhstan's Air Astana launches flights from Almaty to Tokyo

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s Air Astana has announced the start of ticket sales for direct flights between Almaty and Tokyo, the airline’s press service announced today.

Meanwhile, scheduled flights will operate twice a week from 30 November to Narita International Airport. The flights will be operated using the modern Airbus A321LR narrow-body aircraft.

“The launch of direct air services to Japan is a key priority and supports our ambition to strengthen Kazakhstan’s leadership as the hub of Central Asia and the Caucasus. Tokyo, our 22nd new route in 2026, is one of the world’s leading centres for business and tourism, and the new service, operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft, will provide a significant boost to trade, economic and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Japan,” said Ibrahim Canliel, CEO of Air Astana.



According to the airline, the flight time to Tokyo will be 7 hours 30 minutes, while the return flight to Almaty will take 9 hours 25 minutes.



The company pointed out that, building on the existing partnership between Air Astana and Japan Airlines, the flights between Tokyo Narita and Almaty will be operated in codeshare. Japanese citizens can travel to Kazakhstan visa-free for stays of up to 30 days.