Kazakhstan seeks to accelerate commercial rollout of industrial AI projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan should accelerate the transition of industrial AI projects from pilot stages to commercial deployment and scaling, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the third meeting of the Council for Artificial Intelligence Development in Astana.

Tokayev said industrial AI projects require strong teams bringing together the scientific community, technology companies and the startup ecosystem.

“Industrial AI and DeepTech projects require significant time and resources, especially at the early stages, when technological risks remain high and commercial viability has not yet been proven. The government should help reduce initial risks and create conditions for attracting private capital,” Tokayev said.

He said promising projects should subsequently be developed mainly on a market basis.

Tokayev also instructed the government to establish a unified mechanism for addressing industrial AI tasks, from selecting suitable teams to testing solutions and assessing their economic impact.

He called for a clear mechanism to scale proven AI solutions, noting that promising projects often become stalled after successful pilot stages due to additional approvals, repeated testing, complex procurement procedures and regulatory restrictions.

“There should be a clear mechanism for the commercial implementation of effective solutions. There is no need to repeat the full testing cycle at every enterprise if similar production conditions exist there,” Tokayev said.

He urged the government to develop a mechanism to accelerate the transition from successful industrial pilot projects to commercial implementation and further scaling, while removing unnecessary barriers to solutions that have demonstrated economic benefits.