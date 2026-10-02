Kazakhstan to develop mechanism for identifying AI tasks in industry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. At the third meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council in Astana, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the government, national companies and private businesses to develop a mechanism for identifying and regularly updating priority artificial intelligence tasks in industry, according to the president's press service.

Tokayev said the country needs a comprehensive transformation of production processes using AI, noting that digitalization at many enterprises remains fragmented.

“Enterprises must review the entire production chain and identify where AI can provide the greatest increase in efficiency. The main criterion should be tangible results,” Tokayev said.

He instructed the government, together with Samruk-Kazyna, to identify enterprises where key business processes will undergo comprehensive AI-based transformation and integrate new technologies directly into production management systems.

The president also called for the most successful models to be scaled across the country.

Tokayev emphasized the need to strengthen the practical focus of AI research, saying that the planned Qazaq AI Research University should serve not only as a center for training specialists but also as a platform for applied research addressing the needs of the economy.

According to Tokayev, the list of priority industrial AI tasks should be updated based on input from engineers, technologists, foremen and operators working directly at production facilities.

“They see firsthand where losses occur, where equipment stands idle, where defects arise and where risks emerge,” he said.

Tokayev said the resulting list should serve as a key reference for Qazaq AI Research University, as well as other universities and research institutions, creating a direct link between science and production.

“The government, together with national companies and private businesses, should develop a procedure for identifying and continuously updating relevant AI tasks in industry,” he said.