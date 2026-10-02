Tajikistan, World Bank review progress of CASA-1000 project

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma discussed the implementation of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project with a World Bank delegation in Dushanbe on October 2, 2026.

"Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma received a delegation from the World Bank. The main topic of the meeting was the implementation of the CASA-1000 regional electricity transmission project," the statement said.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the progress of work under the project and exchanged views on issues related to its further implementation.

Meanwhile, the CASA-1000 project is designed to establish a regional electricity transmission system connecting Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan and facilitate the export of surplus hydropower from Central Asia to South Asia. The project is also intended to strengthen regional electricity trade and improve the use of seasonal electricity surpluses.

The project includes the construction of high-voltage transmission infrastructure and converter substations across the participating countries. Its implementation involves international financial institutions and development partners, with the World Bank playing a key role in supporting the project.

Construction works under CASA-1000 have been completed in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan, while work in Afghanistan remains ongoing. According to the current plan, construction activities in Afghanistan are expected to be completed by spring 2027, after which the regional transmission system is expected to move toward full operational readiness.

For Tajikistan, the project is part of broader efforts to strengthen regional electricity cooperation and expand opportunities for electricity exports. The country has significant hydropower resources and continues to develop its electricity infrastructure, including transmission networks and generation facilities.