Kyrgyzstan develops local community initiatives for state subsidies

Photo: Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kyrgyzstan is developing projects for local community initiatives for subsequent consideration and approval by supervisory boards of regional development funds.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"In Kyrgyzstan, projects for local community initiatives are being developed for subsequent consideration and approval by supervisory boards of regional development funds. The work is being carried out under the State Subsidization Program for Local Community Initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic for 2024–2027," the statement said.

On September 22, 2026, the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, together with representatives of the Development Policy Institute, held an online seminar on the implementation of the program and the main requirements for project selection and financing. The seminar was attended by 230 people.

The participants included members of supervisory boards and representatives of executive bodies of regional and district development funds, heads of economic and investment attraction departments of district state administrations, specialists from local self-government bodies responsible for investment attraction, as well as leaders of initiative groups and activists.

In February 2026, 52 representatives from the Kemin and Ala-Buka districts — 26 from each district — received training on the project cycle for local community initiatives. In the cities of Orlovka and Kemin, 21 people also completed the training.

The training was aimed at strengthening participants’ capacity in this area. It brought together members of supervisory boards, representatives of executive bodies of regional development funds and initiative groups.

Information materials and podcasts on state subsidization mechanisms for local initiatives and opportunities for their implementation were also prepared jointly with the Development Policy Institute. They are intended for employees of local self-government bodies, members of local councils, representatives of local state administrations and regional development funds.

To ensure that information is accessible to the public and all interested parties, the materials have been distributed through mass media and online platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Telegram, Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

The program was approved by Resolution No. 586 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated September 25, 2024. Its objective is to create conditions for implementing projects put forward through local community initiatives and to support all stakeholders involved in their implementation.

To establish a state subsidization mechanism, Resolution No. 554 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated September 11, 2024, introduced amendments to the Model Regulation on Regional Development Funds, providing for the subsidization of local community initiatives.

Resolution No. 779 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic dated December 4, 2025, “On Certain Issues of State Subsidization of Local Community Initiatives,” approved regulations governing the selection and financing of projects under the state subsidization program for local community initiatives. The same resolution introduced amendments and additions to the Action Plan for implementing the program.