PASHA Holding shares vision for CAMCA countries’ development priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Countries in the region need to improve the quality of executive education and promote financial integration, the CEO of PASHA Holding, Jalal Gasimov, said at the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the next stage of development may vary for each CAMCA country, as they differ in terms of economic development, accumulated experience, and geographic location.

“What unites us all, in my view, and this applies not only to the CAMCA countries but is likely a global issue, are challenges in the field of education,” said D. Gasimov.

He noted that this applies not only to basic education, including bachelor’s and master’s programs, but also to executive education.

“We live in a completely different world even compared to three or four years ago, with the integration of artificial intelligence into our decision-making, everyday decisions, and so on.

The quality of executive education in the countries of the region is below the required level. Executive education is just as important as bachelor’s and master’s programs,” J. Gasimov said.

He also emphasized the importance of developing evaluation and decision-making skills in an environment where artificial intelligence is widely used.

"If we're talking about the main problem we face today, I don't think it's a matter of knowledge. People in this part of the world are sufficiently educated. The knowledge is there, the basic knowledge. The big problem is the ability to judge. When using artificial intelligence, it is important to independently evaluate the answers received and take additional factors into account,” Gasimov said.

He noted that developing evaluation and decision-making skills is essential for the further development of the economy and the region: “If you rely on your own judgment, in most cases the first answer is wrong. You need to use your judgment to arrive at the correct answer.”

Furthermore, Gasimov cited financial integration among the region’s countries as another area of focus: “Most of us probably do not have developed capital markets. Some countries do, but they are not yet at the desired level. Practically speaking, how can we integrate our capital markets so that issuers or companies gain access to a broader range of investors?”

According to him, this is particularly relevant for Azerbaijan as a relatively small country. “Azerbaijan would certainly benefit greatly from this,” Gasimov added.