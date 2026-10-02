Kazakhstan’s Dasco Capital, QIC seal $50M AI and creative fund deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. At the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana, Kazakhstan's Dasco Capital and Qazaqstan Investment Corporation (QIC), a subsidiary of Baiterek National Investment Holding, have signed a strategic cooperation agreement envisaging QIC’s planned participation in the $50 million Tolqyn AI Venture Fund.

According to the forum's press service, the agreement was signed by Didar Karimsakov, Chairman of the Management Board of QIC, and Darmen Sadvakassov, Chief Executive Officer of Dasco Capital.

With a target size of $50 million, Tolqyn AI Venture Fund will invest in scalable projects at the intersection of artificial intelligence, digital technologies and creative industries.

Half of the fund’s capital is planned to be allocated to projects in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and the Caucasus, while the other half will be directed toward projects in global markets. Kazakhstan will serve as the core market within the fund’s regional portfolio.

The fund is intended to support domestic companies while also providing opportunities to invest in promising international ventures.

“QIC’s participation in Tolqyn AI Venture Fund reflects our commitment to supporting the development of creative and technology entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan. We see significant potential in industries based on talent, knowledge, intellectual property and technology. It is important to create conditions in which the ideas and expertise of Kazakhstani entrepreneurs can be transformed into in-demand products and sustainable companies capable of developing in both domestic and international markets,” said the Chairman of the Management Board of QIC.

The cooperation between QIC and Dasco Capital is aimed at developing Kazakhstan’s venture capital and creative ecosystem, expanding access to capital for promising projects and establishing new sources of economic growth.

“Today, artificial intelligence technologies are fundamentally transforming how films, animation and other content are created. We are witnessing revolutionary changes in this industry. Through Tolqyn AI Venture Fund, Dasco Capital plans to play an active role in its development in Kazakhstan, Central Asia and global markets,” said Darmen Sadvakassov, Chief Executive Officer of Dasco Capital.

The final terms of QIC’s participation will be set out in the fund documentation.

Qazaqstan Investment Corporation JSC is a private equity fund of funds established in 2007. Its core mission is to promote sustainable economic growth in Kazakhstan by attracting private equity investments and supporting projects that contribute to the modernization and increased competitiveness of key industries. It is a subsidiary of National Investment Holding “Baiterek” JSC.

Dasco Capital Ltd is a Kazakhstani investment company registered at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). The company manages private equity and venture capital funds, including Tolqyn Film Fund OEIC Ltd.