Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan tech hubs sign deal to expand global market access

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s Astana Hub and Uzbekistan’s IT Park Uzbekistan, together with Eurasia Growth Hub, have signed a memorandum of cooperation to help technology companies from the two countries enter international markets and connect with customers, investors and business partners today in Astana.

This was reflected in the statement by the IT Park Uzbekistan, following the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 international technology forum held from Oct. 1 to 3 in Astana. The forum is attended by Astana Hub CEO Magzhan Madiev, IT Park Uzbekistan CEO Azamat Karamatov and Eurasia Growth Hub CEO Muzaffar Karabayev.

Under the agreement, the parties plan to organize joint forums, webinars, business missions and B2B meetings while strengthening links between the startup ecosystems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The partnership will provide technology companies with opportunities to connect with potential customers, strategic partners, resellers, system integrators, investors and accelerators in international markets.

A key area of cooperation will be supporting Kazakh and Uzbek startups seeking to enter the UK and other international markets through Eurasia Growth Hub. The partners will explore soft-landing mechanisms covering market research, business development and operational support.

“Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have strong technology teams and talented entrepreneurs. Together with IT Park Uzbekistan, we want to help them enter international markets, find customers and partners, and develop their products,” Magzhan Madiev, CEO of Astana Hub said.

He added that combining the capabilities of the two countries’ technology ecosystems with international partners could create additional opportunities for regional companies to scale beyond their domestic markets.

Karamatov said the partnership would create practical opportunities for technology companies to find customers and partners and attract investment.

“Joint initiatives in AI and R&D will also contribute to the development of globally competitive products. For us, it is important that this cooperation delivers tangible results for companies in both countries,” Azamat Karamatov, CEO of IT Park Uzbekistan said.

Eurasia Growth Hub will support startups in adapting their products to international market requirements and establishing business connections with potential customers and partners, Muzaffar Karabayev, CEO of Eurasia Growth Hub said.

The memorandum also covers joint initiatives in artificial intelligence and research and development, including knowledge exchange, pilot projects, mentoring programs and closer cooperation between technology companies and research and educational institutions.

The AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum was held as part of Kazakhstan’s Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence and served as the flagship international event of AI MONTH, a series of initiatives focused on artificial intelligence, digital technologies, entrepreneurship and human capital development.