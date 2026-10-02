bp opens new lab at AzUAC to enhance seismic engineering capabilities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. bp today opened a new laboratory at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AzUAC), marking another milestone in its ongoing support for education, research and innovation in Azerbaijan.

According to bp, the strategic building and facilities monitoring and observation laboratory has been established within AzUAC's Earthquake Engineering Research Center. It is the first facility in Azerbaijan dedicated to the continuous seismic monitoring of buildings and structures, helping strengthen the country's capabilities in structural monitoring, seismic engineering and building safety.

Equipped with advanced monitoring systems, specialized software and modern engineering equipment, the laboratory enables continuous, real-time monitoring of strategically important buildings and structures. This allows specialists to assess structural performance, identify potential issues at an early stage and take timely preventive measures.

The facility is also equipped with a mobile structural seismic monitoring system, enabling on-site assessments of other buildings and structures using non-destructive testing methods.

In addition to its monitoring functions, the laboratory will serve as a platform for teaching, training and applied research, helping bridge academic knowledge and practical engineering applications while contributing to the development of highly skilled local specialists.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region, said: "Safe and resilient infrastructure plays an essential role in supporting sustainable urban development and protecting communities. Through our support for this laboratory, we aim to help strengthen Azerbaijan's capabilities in structural monitoring, seismic safety research and engineering excellence.

We hope the facility will contribute to advancing scientific research, improving building safety practices and preparing highly qualified specialists equipped to meet the evolving needs of the country's construction sector."

bp's contribution to the establishment of the laboratory is 400,000 AZN ($235,300), and it covers the provision of specialized software, monitoring systems and technical equipment required for its operation.