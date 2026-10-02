Kazakhstan to expand AI pilot in schools to 500 by April 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan plans to expand a pilot project on the use of AI in small-class schools from 10 schools in September 2026 to 500 by April 2027, Kai-Fu Lee, CEO of Sinovation Ventures and 01.AI, said during a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana.

According to the press service of the president, during the meeting, Tokayev noted Lee’s contribution to Kazakhstan’s approaches to AI development and digital transformation. The Kazakh government has begun implementing the AI project in secondary education based on recommendations from Lee and international experience, Tokayev said.

Tokayev stressed the importance of ensuring consistent scaling of the project and achieving a practical effect in improving the quality of education.

The meeting also highlighted the need to ensure equal access to AI-related opportunities for students in urban and rural areas. Tokayev also drew attention to the potential of AI as one of the tools for developing entrepreneurship.

During the meeting, Lee presented the key parameters of the project to introduce AI in small-class schools. The pilot project was launched in 10 schools in September 2026. It is planned to expand to 60 schools in January 2027 and to 500 schools in April 2027.