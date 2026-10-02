Win an apartment, a car and an iPhone 17 Pro with Azercell!

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Azercell is launching the “30 il səninlə” lottery, with an apartment in the city center, Toyota Corolla Cross cars and iPhone 17 Pro smartphones among the prizes

The lottery is free to enter. Registration for postpaid subscribers opened on September 25 and for prepaid subscribers on September 28. To take part, subscribers can register in the “Lottery” section of the Azercell app or text START to 3035.

Each balance top-up or purchase of Azercell products and services gives subscribers additional chances to win. The number of chances awarded for each transaction is set out in the lottery rules on Azercell’s official website. Prepaid subscribers can also earn additional chances by completing weekly tasks in the Azercell app throughout the lottery period.

For postpaid subscribers, chances accrue from September 25 or will begin accruing on October 5, depending on the billing cycle. For prepaid subscribers, they will begin accruing on October 19.

Winners will be selected at random during draws streamed live online on the announced dates. Any chances that do not win in earlier draws will carry over to the final draw. The grand prize of the final draw will be an apartment in the city center.

The “30 il səninlə” lottery is open to Azercell’s prepaid and postpaid consumer segment subscribers aged 18 or over.

Full details of the lottery, including how to enter, how chances are awarded, draw dates and prizes, are available on the official Azercell website.

Enter the “30 il səninlə” lottery for a chance to win one of Azercell’s anniversary prizes!