ADA University graduates play major role in transforming Azerbaijan - Hafiz Pashayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Graduates of ADA University play a major role in transforming Azerbaijan, the university Rector Hafiz Pashayev said at the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Pashayev said that over the years, the university had trained a generation of young leaders and highly educated professionals.

“We are proud that over all these years we have been able to prepare a generation of young leaders, very educated people. The participation of our graduates in the work of well-known companies in Baku, such as Big Four companies and others, shows me that as a university, we have already had a certain impact,” Pashayev said.

He emphasized that ADA University graduates work not only in government institutions.

“Our students are ordinary people, not government officials and not connected to officials. I think the influence of students, at least graduates of ADA University, also plays a major role in transforming Azerbaijan,” he said.

Pashayev also highlighted CAMCA's role in bringing the countries of the region together.

“I think CAMCA is doing a great job because it brings countries together. I don't know how many of our students are part of the CAMCA network. But those I know are very successful people, doing very well in their careers. I think CAMCA should continue its efforts to help this region,” he said.

The annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus, and Afghanistan) Regional Forum, dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable economic development in Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan, is being held in Baku for the first time.

The forum brought together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

During the two-day event, participants will discuss ways to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.

The program includes panel discussions and sessions on topics relevant to the region, including entrepreneurship and investment, trade and transportation, green finance, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, tourism, and media.

Founded in 2014, the CAMCA Regional Forum has been held 12 times. During this time, it has brought together more than 2,000 participants and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries.

The forum in Baku in 2026 is seen as another regional platform that will contribute to the development of dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation among the countries of the region.