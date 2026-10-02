ABB holds general meeting of shareholders

An extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Open Joint-Stock Company (ABB) was held on 30 September 2026. In accordance with Article 8.10 of the Charter of ABB OJSC, voting was conducted remotely through shareholders’ personal accounts created on the Investor Portal (invp.e-mdm.gov.az) by the National Depository Center of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As a result of the voting, Anar Mehman Karimov, First Deputy Minister of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board of ABB OJSC for a three-year term. Decisions were also adopted to amend the Charter of ABB OJSC and the Regulations on the Supervisory Board of ABB OJSC.

Detailed information about ABB’s modern, beneficial and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on ABB’s official website, through the 937 Information Center, as well as on the Bank’s official social media pages.