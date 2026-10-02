Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to host Regional Industrial Development Forum

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Regional Industrial Development Forum will be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on November 5, 2026, focusing on industrial transformation and investment attraction in Central Asia.

This was reported in a press release issued by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic.

"The Regional Industrial Development Forum will be held in Bishkek on November 5, 2026, dedicated to industrial transformation and attracting investment in Central Asia," the statement said.

The forum is organized by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).

The forum will bring together representatives of government agencies, international financial institutions, development partners, the private sector and academia to discuss priority industrial initiatives in Kyrgyzstan and the region, as well as opportunities to attract financing, investment and technical expertise for their implementation and further development.

The Country Partnership Programme (CPP) for the Kyrgyz Republic for 2025–2029, implemented under the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic in partnership with UNIDO, will serve as the foundation of the forum. The programme provides a strategic platform for strengthening the partnership and coordinating joint efforts.

Combining high-level strategic dialogue with discussions on investment opportunities, the forum will focus on five areas:

- development of agro-processing and production and supply chains;

- renewable energy and green industrial transformation;

- development of digital skills and innovation in industry;

- strengthening the competitiveness of the industrial sector and sustainable development of production and supply chains;

- quality infrastructure and market access.

Participants will also discuss broader opportunities and challenges related to industrial development in Central Asia. Particular attention will be paid to regional cooperation, technology transfer, the development of cross-border production links, and the role of investment and partnerships in promoting a green and competitive industrial transformation of the region.