Kazakhstan set to explore AI’s role in transport and logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. At the third meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council in Astana, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed dedicating the next meeting of the Council to the implementation of AI in the transport and logistics sector, the president's press service announced.

Tokayev said effective use of AI is impossible without access to high-quality industrial data, noting that enterprises have accumulated significant amounts of production data, but it remains fragmented and varies in quality.

“At the previous meeting of the Council, I spoke about the need to move to a data-driven model and develop sectoral databases. Now this work needs to be consistently extended to industry. We need sector-specific industrial data with common standards for quality, interoperability and secure use. Domestic researchers and developers should have clear and transparent access to it. At the same time, trade secrets, strategic information and critical data must remain reliably protected,” Tokayev said.

He instructed the government, together with the business community, to develop common approaches to creating sector-specific industrial databases, with a clear focus on their practical use in developing domestic technological solutions.

Tokayev said Kazakhstan has already established a strong foundation for AI development and should now turn this potential into tangible economic results.

“Artificial intelligence should become a practical tool for the country’s industrial development. Kazakhstan has all the necessary potential. This work needs to be further deepened in sectors of the greatest strategic importance. In this regard, I propose dedicating the next meeting of the Council to the implementation of artificial intelligence in the transport and logistics sector,” Tokayev said.

He added that further transformation of the sector would expand its potential, increase efficiency and strengthen Kazakhstan’s transit capabilities.