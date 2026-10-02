Uzbekistan, Austria’s Bauer sign contract on water-saving irrigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Today, Uzbekistan and Austrian irrigation equipment maker Bauer have signed a contract to supply and install modern sprinkler irrigation technologies under the second phase of a project aimed at introducing water-saving technologies in Uzbek agriculture in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Agriculture Minister Ibrohim Abdurahmonov and Bauer Financial Director Andreas Schitter.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of cooperation and discussed prospects for expanding Bauer’s involvement in supplying water-saving technologies to Uzbekistan’s agricultural sector.

Particular attention was paid to the use of modern sprinkler irrigation systems to reduce water consumption, improve irrigation efficiency and support crop productivity.

The ministry said the new agreement will advance practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Bauer and support the broader introduction of modern water-saving technologies in agriculture.

"In particular, a contract project was signed for the supply and complete installation of modern drip irrigation technologies within the framework of the 2nd phase of the project 'Introduction of modern water-saving technologies in agriculture of Uzbekistan," the statement said.

The contract covers the supply and full installation of modern sprinkler irrigation technologies as part of the second phase of the project, titled “Introduction of modern water-saving technologies in Uzbekistan’s agriculture.”

Uzbekistan has been expanding the use of water-saving irrigation technologies as agriculture faces growing pressure to improve water-use efficiency. Modern irrigation systems, including sprinkler technologies, can help optimize water distribution and improve the efficiency of agricultural production.