Kazakhstan proposes to host international dialogue on safe AI development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan is ready to serve as a platform for constructive international dialogue on the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the third meeting of the Artificial Intelligence Development Council in Astana.

According to the president's press service, Tokayev expressed support for the “Washington model” of safe and responsible AI development, noting that US President Donald Trump and heads of major technology companies had recently signed a voluntary agreement on the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence.

“I welcome this very important and timely initiative. It reflects a common understanding that the risks associated with artificial intelligence go beyond national borders and require coordinated action by both states and businesses. The agreement signed in Washington, after careful study by experts, could be considered by all interested countries as a model to be implemented globally in the field of artificial intelligence. I believe that the ‘Washington model’ could become the basis for an international treaty under the auspices of the UN", Tokayev said.

The president noted that Kazakhstan supports the safe and responsible development of artificial intelligence.

"In this regard, we are ready to serve as a platform for constructive international dialogue on these issues. Our Council has already demonstrated its practical relevance. Therefore, I ask its members to submit specific proposals on Kazakhstan’s international initiative in this area as soon as possible. Our common vision will be presented at the G20 Summit in Miami in December this year," Tokayev said.