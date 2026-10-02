PASHA Holding, SOCAR to bring IE Executive education to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. With the support of PASHA Holding and SOCAR, IE Executive Education programs are scheduled to be launched in Azerbaijan in late October, the CEO of PASHA Holding, Jalal Gasimov, said at the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“By bringing this here, we are making education significantly more accessible and affordable for the people of this country, as well as, incidentally, for neighboring countries. For example, it is definitely cheaper for people from Central Asia to come and study here for two weeks than to fly to Europe and take the same program there,” Gasimov said.

Gasimov noted that PASHA Holding is implementing several initiatives aimed at expanding access to education and fostering entrepreneurship: “We recently launched, in collaboration with SOCAR and our partners at IE Business School, one of the world’s top business schools, an MBA program in Azerbaijan.”

According to him, the program was initially planned as a corporate event for employees of the two companies, but a decision was later made to open it to the general public.

“We thought: let’s not do this just for ourselves. Let’s open the program to the public, because the same education, the same degree, and the same quality of education in Azerbaijan will cost people on the market significantly less than if they had to travel to Spain to complete the same MBA program,” Gasimov said.