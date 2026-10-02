Kazakhstan's Astana to host GSMA M360 Eurasia international forum in 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and the global GSMA association have signed a memorandum of understanding on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum to hold the international M360 Eurasia forum in Astana in autumn 2027.

According to the ministry's press service, the upcoming event will focus on the development of artificial intelligence technologies, expanding digital inclusion, regulatory issues, and the advancement of modern connectivity infrastructure. The forum will bring together international experts, regulators, technology innovators, and leading market players from Central Asia and around the world.

Beeline Kazakhstan, part of the VEON group, will serve as the host sponsor of the forum.

Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev highlighted the significance of the upcoming forum.

“Holding the international GSMA M360 Eurasia forum in Astana in 2027 is an important event that once again confirms Kazakhstan’s status as a key digital and telecommunications hub in the region. GSMA is the largest global organization bringing together leading mobile operators and shaping standards across the industry. For our country, hosting M360 Eurasia will provide an authoritative platform for strengthening international cooperation, attracting investment, and promoting infrastructure, telecommunications and AI initiatives in Central Asia and beyond,” Madiyev said.

GSMA Head of Europe and Central Asia Laszlo Toth noted the long-standing cooperation between GSMA and Kazakhstan’s digital ecosystem.

“The decision to hold M360 Eurasia in Kazakhstan reflects the strong and long-standing cooperation between GSMA and the country’s digital ecosystem. From radio spectrum policy and 5G deployment to digital infrastructure, AI innovation and the development of AI solutions in local languages - we see growing momentum across the region on a range of strategic priorities. Astana is a natural venue for the next chapter of M360 Eurasia, bringing together industry leaders, regulators and innovators from across the region and beyond to shape the future of the digital economy together,” Toth said.

Meanwhile, Jabbor Kayumov, CEO of Beeline Kazakhstan, said the country has developed a strong community of telecommunications and digital companies.

“A strong community of telecommunications and digital companies has developed in Kazakhstan, while innovations such as the recent launch of Starlink Mobile demonstrate the country’s ability to implement the most advanced solutions. I am confident that M360 Eurasia 2027 will provide an opportunity to share the expertise accumulated in Kazakhstan with an international audience and contribute to its further integration into the global technology ecosystem,” Kayumov said.

According to the ministry, Kazakhstan was selected to host M360 Eurasia amid the country’s rapid digital transformation and the development of its AI ecosystem.

The country has adopted dedicated legislation and a national action plan, while its AI-Sana program supports personnel training and startups. Kazakhstan has also launched the Alem.ai platform, which brings together education, research and the implementation of AI solutions in the public sector.

The country’s digital initiatives are supported by large-scale modernization of its telecommunications infrastructure, including the rollout of 5G networks, testing of the region’s first direct-to-device connectivity prototype, development of satellite communications, preparations for a data center cluster with capacity of up to 1 GW, and implementation of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable project.

GSMA is a global organization representing the mobile ecosystem. It works for its members across three key areas: Connectivity for Good, Industry Services and Solutions, and Outreach. The organization works to advance regulatory policy, address social issues, support technology interoperability, and organize international MWC and M360 events.