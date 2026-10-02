Khankendi hosts latest meeting of Azerbaijan’s communications working group (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The next meeting of the Communications Working Group of the Interagency Center operating under the Coordination Headquarters was held in Khankendi on October 2.

Cavid Musayev, head of the Communications Policy Sector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of the Working Group, said that extensive efforts are underway to keep the public informed about large-scale reconstruction and redevelopment, mine clearance, economic revitalization, employment, sustainable resettlement and other activities carried out following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories as a result of the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev.

He emphasized the importance of continuing communications activities more systematically and intensively.

It was noted that seminars, roundtables, conferences and meetings have been organized as part of awareness-raising efforts, while various informational and promotional materials have been prepared and distributed.

More than 1,600 events have been held in this area overall. Since 2020, more than 400 media tours to the liberated territories and more than 100 information tours for young people, public activists and bloggers have been organized. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have made 22 visits to the territories.

In addition, more than 1,600 press releases have been prepared and disseminated through the media, while nearly 27,000 posts on various topics have been published across social media platforms, reaching millions of users.

Numerous video materials reflecting the large-scale reconstruction, development and resettlement process in the liberated territories have also been produced and published.

During the meeting, members of the Working Group delivered presentations, followed by an extensive exchange of views on the current state of communications activities, upcoming tasks, new initiatives and proposals.