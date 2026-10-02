EU Council delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A delegation of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Working Party (COEST) of the Council of the European Union visited Shusha on October 2.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, briefed the guests on the city’s history, its condition during the occupation and the reconstruction and redevelopment work carried out after its liberation.

The delegation’s tour of Shusha began with visits to the Lower and Upper Govhar Agha mosques.

The EU Council representatives then visited the bullet-scarred statues of prominent Azerbaijani figures Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli in the central square of Shusha.

As part of the visit, the foreign delegates also toured the first residential complex in Shusha and familiarized themselves with the facilities there. Construction of the residential complex began in 2021, and it was inaugurated on May 10, 2024. All houses were built in Shusha’s traditional architectural style.

The 23-building residential complex has been equipped with all necessary facilities to ensure comfortable living conditions for residents. Former internally displaced persons have returned to their hometown and settled in the residential complex.

The guests also toured Shusha’s fortress walls and were briefed on the history of the city and the construction of the walls. Restoration work was carried out at the fortress after the liberation of Shusha from occupation.

The delegation was also briefed on the Gazanchi Church in Shusha.