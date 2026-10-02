Azerbaijan’s current agenda far different from 34 years ago - Hafiz Pashayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The issues being discussed in Azerbaijan today are significantly different from those on the agenda 34 years ago, ADA University Rector Hafiz Pashayev said at the CAMCA 2026 Regional Forum in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“I believe that my country’s future is now set. The real future we are currently working toward was determined in 2020, when Azerbaijan liberated its lands from occupation, and we became a truly sovereign state. As you can imagine, during my nearly 14 years of work in Washington, I dreamed of this. It was the main issue for me,” H. Pashayev said.

According to him, the issues being discussed in Azerbaijan today are significantly different from those the participants dealt with about 34 years ago.

“The future is bright. Especially when looking at the conference speakers and listening to them, I think the issues they are now trying to advance are completely different from the ones we began addressing about 34 years ago,” H. Pashayev noted.

The annual CAMCA (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus, and Afghanistan) Regional Forum, dedicated to promoting dialogue, cooperation, and sustainable economic development in Central Asia, Mongolia, the South Caucasus, and Afghanistan, is being held in Baku for the first time.

The forum brought together representatives from the private and public sectors, high-ranking officials, investors, entrepreneurs, and experts.

During the two-day event, participants will discuss ways to expand cooperation in the region and promote economic growth and social development.

The program includes panel discussions and sessions on topics relevant to the region, including entrepreneurship and investment, trade and transportation, green finance, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, tourism, and media.

Founded in 2014, the CAMCA Regional Forum has been held 12 times. During this time, it has brought together more than 2,000 participants and over 560 speakers from more than 40 countries.

The forum in Baku in 2026 is seen as another regional platform that will contribute to the development of dialogue, the exchange of experiences, and cooperation among the countries of the region.