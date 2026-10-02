Kazakhstan launches Astana AI Film Festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the international Astana AI Film Festival, the first international film competition featuring works created using artificial intelligence, according to the president's press service.

Speaking at the opening, Tokayev described the festival as a unique project that brings together creative, educated and innovative people.

“Astana AI Film Festival is a unique, unprecedented project in which proactive, educated, innovative and creative-minded people demonstrate their creative abilities and talents. It is a kind of competition of sharp minds and bold initiatives. The modern era is a time of knowledge, science and innovation. Artificial intelligence is bringing fundamental changes to all areas of the global economy. In other words, technological progress has acquired a truly global scale,” Tokayev said.

The president said the festival demonstrates the rapid development of Kazakhstan’s creative industries. He noted that measures are being taken to establish an integrated ecosystem in the sector and provide comprehensive support to talented people.

Tokayev also stressed the need for responsible development and use of artificial intelligence, noting that the rapid development of the technology has raised concerns among politicians, scientists and technology industry leaders over the risks of uncontrolled use.

“We must give priority attention to security issues and develop common rules for the responsible development and use of artificial intelligence to ensure a safe future for the younger generation. At the same time, we must do everything possible to unlock the enormous creative potential of the technologies of the future. This is the main idea behind the AI film festival,” he said.

According to Tokayev, AI is creating new opportunities for young people and smaller creative teams, allowing them to compete with large studios and making entry into the film industry easier.

“Of course, artificial intelligence will not replace the spark of the Creator, but it can become an indispensable tool for everyone who has connected their life with creativity,” the president said.

More than 8,000 applications from 125 countries were submitted to the festival. Participants from the US, India, China, South Korea, the UK, Indonesia, Japan, Brazil, France and other countries presented their works.

Tokayev said holding the international event in Astana was not accidental, noting that Kazakhstan is a young country, with an average population age of 33.

He expressed confidence that the festival would create opportunities for participants to exchange experience and develop joint projects, while contributing to the development of global creative industries.