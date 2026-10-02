Azerbaijan’s SSS warns of cyber fraud involving artificial intelligence (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS) has issued another warning about cases of cyber fraud involving artificial intelligence.

The SSS said that organized cybercriminal networks operating outside Azerbaijan have recently continued to carry out new and increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks by exploiting artificial intelligence technologies.

“Analysis shows that relevant groups use artificial intelligence algorithms and specialized software to target government officials, employees of various enterprises and organizations, as well as ordinary citizens. Despite numerous warnings and awareness-raising efforts, it is noteworthy that in some cases citizens still fall for such fraudulent schemes and become victims.

Based on specially prepared scenarios, cybercriminals send targeted individuals messages purportedly of an ‘urgent’ or ‘important’ nature and then direct victims to fake accounts allegedly operating on behalf of law enforcement agencies or other official institutions. Using this method, the individuals are asked to transfer funds to foreign accounts or carry out various illegal instructions.

Emphasizing the importance of being extremely careful and vigilant in the digital environment, citizens are urged to immediately notify law enforcement agencies if they encounter suspicious requests, demands, or messages.”

https://az.trend.az/azerbaijan/society/4230677.html