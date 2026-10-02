Communications Working Group meets Karabakh University students, influencers (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The Communications Working Group under the Interagency Center of the Coordination Headquarters met with students of Karabakh University and influencers living in the liberated territories on October 2.

During the meeting, participants were briefed in detail on the Working Group’s activities. It was noted that following the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories through the bravery of the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, one of the Working Group’s key areas of activity has been ensuring that local and international audiences are regularly informed about and made aware of the large-scale work being carried out in the liberated territories.

The meeting highlighted extensive communication efforts covering reconstruction and development, mine clearance, economic revitalization in the region, employment and sustainable resettlement, educational opportunities, as well as everyday life taking shape in the territories.

The activities of students and influencers on social media platforms related to the liberated territories were also commended. It was emphasized that creative content showcasing the return of life to these territories, people’s success stories and daily lives, new opportunities being created, and large-scale reconstruction projects carried out by the state has generated significant public interest and positive feedback.

It was noted that such content, based on the students’ and influencers’ own observations and impressions, not only helps communicate the work being carried out to the public more naturally and sincerely, but also creates positive emotions among people who have long been separated from their native lands and helps bring the new life emerging in the territories to a wider audience. In this regard, the importance of expanding activities in this area and developing new, creative content was highlighted.

During the meeting, students and influencers put forward a number of new initiatives and proposals, and views were exchanged on opportunities for their implementation.