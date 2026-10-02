EU Council delegation visits Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A delegation of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Working Party (COEST) of the Council of the European Union visited Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on October 2.

As part of the visit, the delegation was briefed on mine clearance operations in the area of Saricali village.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) briefed the foreign delegation on the contamination of Azerbaijani territories with mines by Armenia and ongoing demining efforts. They noted that Aghdam district is considered one of the areas most heavily contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance. The guests observed the mine clearance process.

The EU Council delegation later met with Emin Huseynov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli and Khojavend districts.

During the meeting, Huseynov spoke about the large-scale reconstruction and development work being carried out in the liberated territories.

A video highlighting the changes taking place in the liberated territories was then shown.

A representative of Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons briefed the delegation on the commission’s activities, including efforts to identify mass graves in the liberated territories and investigate the fate of Azerbaijani citizens who were taken prisoner or went missing.

The EU Council delegation had earlier visited the cities of Shusha and Khankendi as part of its visit.