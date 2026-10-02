EU Council delegation explores Azerbaijan’s rebuilding efforts in Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. A delegation of the Eastern Europe and Central Asia Working Party (COEST) of the Council of the European Union visited Khankendi on October 2.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured Karabakh University in Khankendi. The guests were briefed on the university’s activities, its modern educational infrastructure and the opportunities being created for students.

Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, Sabukhi Gahramanov also attended the meeting at Karabakh University. He briefed the delegation on construction and redevelopment work underway in Khankendi and the resettlement of internally displaced persons in their hometowns.

The delegation also visited Victory Park and Victory Square. The guests toured the park and were briefed on sites and projects reflecting Azerbaijan’s Victory in the Patriotic War.

The guests then departed Khankendi for Saricali village in the Aghdam district.