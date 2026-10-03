Kazakhstan identifies $637.5M export potential to Austria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Kazakhstan has identified potential to increase exports of processed goods to Austria by $637.5 million across 100 product categories, ranging from metallurgy and petrochemicals to food products and mechanical engineering, the Ministry of Trade and Integration said.

The figure was discussed during a meeting between Kazakhstan’s Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Aidar Abildabekov and an Austrian delegation led by Markus Hofer, Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Austria Parliamentary Friendship Group.

The sides discussed ways to turn the identified trade potential into actual deliveries, investment and joint projects.

"Current bilateral trade does not yet reflect our full potential. In January-July 2026, trade turnover stood at $159.9 million. At the same time, Kazakh exports expanded 2.4-fold to reach $7.64 million," the ministry said.

Metallurgical products account for the largest share of the identified additional export potential at $326.6 million, followed by petrochemical products at $139.6 million and food products at nearly $97 million.

"It is important for us not only to increase trade volumes, but also to expand the presence of Kazakh products on the European market. We see specific product categories and companies that are already capable of working in this direction today," Abildabekov said.

Hofer expressed Austria’s interest in purchasing vegetable oil from Kazakhstan. The Austrian side also expressed interest in cooperation in grain production and processing, artificial intelligence projects and other areas.

The sides discussed expanding supplies of Kazakh products to the Austrian market and implementing joint projects.

Particular attention was paid to transport and logistics cooperation. Kazakhstan and Austria are interested in expanding rail freight and cargo transportation via the Caspian Sea, as well as developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), logistics infrastructure and transport efficiency.

The agro-industrial sector was also identified as an area for expanding cooperation. Kazakhstan is ready to increase supplies of grain, flour, meat, poultry, fish, honey, flax seeds and organic products to Austria.

The sides also discussed joint projects involving the deep processing of metallurgical and mineral raw materials.

Further discussions on expanding trade and economic cooperation are expected at upcoming meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and Business Council in Vienna.

Trend’s calculations based on data from Kazakhstan’s Bureau of National Statistics show that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Austria amounted to $159.92 million in January-July 2026, down 3.6% from $165.87 million in the same period of 2025.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Austria increased 2.4-fold, or 139.3%, to $7.64 million from $3.19 million, while imports declined 6.4% to $152.29 million from $162.67 million.