Türkiye's financial sector value added reaches $61.5bln in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Value added in Turkey's financial intermediary institutions sector increased by 70.9% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 2.9 trillion lira ($61.5 billion), while production value increased by 61.2% to 4.6 trillion lira ($94.7 billion).

This is according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on September 25.

TÜİK reported that the sector comprised 22,113 enterprises in 2025: 273 in financial service activities, 74 in insurance, reinsurance and pension funding, and 21,766 in activities auxiliary to financial services and insurance. Value added increased by 89.7% in insurance, 69.3% in financial services and 64.1% in auxiliary activities, while production value increased by 62.7% in financial services, 57.1% in insurance and 56.5% in auxiliary activities.

According to Trend's calculations, dividing each subsector's value added by its production value shows that the ratio of value added to production increased across all three subsectors in 2025. The insurance subsector recorded the largest change, with the ratio increasing by an estimated 7.2 percentage points to 41.7%. Financial services' ratio increased by an estimated 2.7 percentage points to 69.3%, while the ratio for auxiliary activities increased by an estimated 3.4 percentage points to 74.1%, the highest among the three subsectors.

The number of persons employed in the sector increased to 360,745 in 2025 from 352,597 in 2024, with 65.9% employed in financial service activities, 26.4% in auxiliary activities and 7.7% in insurance.