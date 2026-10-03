Uzbekistan, Denmark ink MoU on political consultations

Photo: the telegram channel of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Uzbekistan and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on political consultations following talks between Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen in Tashkent on Oct. 2.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Baxtiyor Saidov, on his Telegram channel.

The memorandum establishes an institutional framework for regular political dialogue between the two countries’ foreign ministries, including the exchange of views on current international and regional issues and discussions on priority areas of mutually beneficial cooperation.

Saidov said the agreement would provide a structured mechanism for continued consultations between Uzbekistan and Denmark.

“The document provides an institutional framework for regular political dialogue between the foreign ministries of the two countries, the exchange of views on current issues, and discussions on priority areas of mutually beneficial cooperation,” Saidov said.

The Uzbek foreign minister expressed confidence that Rasmussen’s visit would contribute to new initiatives and concrete practical outcomes in bilateral relations.

The memorandum was signed as part of Rasmussen’s visit to Uzbekistan, which also includes bilateral meetings and a roundtable with representatives of the Uzbek and Danish business communities.

Uzbekistan-Denmark relations have gained momentum in recent years, with cooperation expanding across political, trade, investment and sectoral areas. Uzbekistan appointed its first ambassador to Denmark, with residence in Stockholm, in 2025, while Denmark appointed a special representative for Central Asia in 2026. Bilateral trade has increased nearly fivefold in recent years, while Danish companies are involved in projects in Uzbekistan covering mining, chemicals, food production, agriculture and water supply. The two sides are also exploring opportunities in energy, pharmaceuticals, transport and logistics, the agro-industrial sector, and other areas.