Meta launches new AI platform to transform enterprise business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Meta has launched a new business unit, Meta Enterprise Platform, focused on providing companies and developers with AI products and services, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

According to the company newsroom, the platform will bring Meta's AI technologies to businesses, including the Muse agent, Meta Business Agent, Muse API, and Muse Code, according to Zuckerberg.

Meta said the new platform will initially focus on helping businesses use AI for growth and business transformation, with security and privacy incorporated into its enterprise products.

To lead the new business, Meta has appointed Chirantan “CJ” Desai as Chief Enterprise Platform Officer, reporting directly to Zuckerberg.

Desai joins Meta from MongoDB, where he served as CEO and president. Before joining MongoDB, he led product and engineering at Cloudflare and spent nearly eight years at ServiceNow, including as president and chief operating officer. “Over the coming years, AI will fundamentally redefine how organizations of all sizes innovate, grow, serve customers, and run business operations,” Desai said.

He added that Meta Enterprise Platform would focus on turning the company's AI technologies into products and services that companies can deploy in their own operations.

Meta said the new initiative represents a new major business area for the company as it expands its AI offerings beyond consumer-facing products and services.

Earlier in 2026, Meta introduced Meta Business Agent, an AI tool that lets businesses of all sizes increase output and deliver personalized customer experiences. It can answer business-specific questions, make product recommendations from a catalog, book appointments, qualify leads, and close sales. More than one million businesses were already using a Meta Business Agent on WhatsApp and Messenger to respond to customers around the clock, leveraging more than one billion daily active threads with businesses across WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram. The agent can be set up in minutes or connected to existing enterprise systems and is designed with enterprise-grade controls, guardrails, and measurement.