Kazakhstan signs over 60 new contracts at Digital Bridge forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. More than 60 new contracts have been signed at the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum, Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during the forum in Astana.

“This year, more than 60 new contracts have been signed at this forum. I would like to wish all the participants of the forum a very productive day, new ideas, and every success in every of your undertakings,” Bektenov said.

According to the prime minister, Kazakhstan is creating conditions for the wider adoption of artificial intelligence and the development of digital infrastructure, including through new legislation and investment mechanisms.

“Kazakhstan has already established the necessary legal framework for the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence. For the first time, the protection of citizens' digital rights has been enshrined at the constitutional level. The Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence have been adopted, and the Digital Kazakhstan Strategy is being implemented,” he said.

Bektenov noted that the country is also introducing mechanisms aimed at attracting foreign technology professionals and investors. The Digital Nomad visa residency program has already received more than 1,500 applications from IT professionals from 30 countries, while a program for strategic investors is being launched.

He said Kazakhstan is accelerating the development of its computing and data infrastructure amid growing demand for access to data and computing resources.

“The Data Center Valley mega project is currently under active construction. It will become the largest data center campus in Central Asia, with an energy capacity of up to one gigawatt,” Bektenov said.

According to him, NVIDIA is the key partner in the project, while Kazakhstan remains open to cooperation with other major global technology companies.

“These data centers will provide the foundation for the development of artificial intelligence, cloud services, scientific research, and new digital industries,” the prime minister said.

Bektenov also highlighted the development of Alatau City as a fully digital city, saying that advanced technological solutions introduced there are expected to be subsequently scaled to other regions of Kazakhstan.

He added that AI technologies are already being integrated into the real economy, including through the use of autonomous machinery, unmanned aerial vehicles and industrial robots.

“Construction has begun on Kazbot, Kazakhstan's first complex for the production of robotic systems. Drone logistics is also being developed for the delivery of goods and medicines,” Bektenov said.