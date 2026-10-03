Azerbaijan reaffirms commitment to Turkic World Unity - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world together with its brotherly Turkic states.

This was stated in a post by the Azerbaijani MFA on its “X” account on October 3, which is Turkic States Cooperation Day.

The post noted that the Organization of Turkic States, established under the Nakhchivan Agreement, is a symbol of solidarity and strategic partnership among Turkic states bound by common roots, language, history, and cultural values:

“Azerbaijan is committed to strengthening the unity of the Turkic world together with our brotherly Turkic states, expanding cooperation, and further consolidating our shared future. Our unity is our strength; our solidarity is our future.”

Day of Cooperation Among Turkic States and the Organization of Turkic States

The Day of Cooperation Among Turkic States is observed annually on October 3. This date commemorates the Nakhchivan Agreement, signed on October 3, 2009, in Nakhchivan between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This agreement marked an important milestone in strengthening the institutional foundations of cooperation among Turkic states and in the process of establishing the Organization of Turkic States.



The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental international organization whose goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states. The organization was formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. At a summit held in Istanbul in 2021, a decision was made to rename the organization the Organization of Turkic States.

Currently, the organization has five member states: Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

Within the framework of the OTS, cooperation takes place in various areas, including political dialogue, the economy, trade, transportation, energy, education, culture, tourism, digitalization, and security.

The organization’s main decision-making body is the Council of Heads of State, and its Secretariat is located in Istanbul.

