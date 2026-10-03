Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 3.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to October 1.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,752,285 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,972,776 rials. On October 1, the euro was priced at 1,981,791 rials.

Currency Rial on October 3 Rial on October 1 1 US dollar USD 1,752,285 1,747,044 1 British pound GBP 2,318,133 2,317,611 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,112,941 2,092,485 1 Swedish króna SEK 174,534 174,722 1 Norwegian krone NOK 182,010 181,838 1 Danish krone DKK 263,929 265,095 1 Indian rupee INR 18,227 18,217 1 UAE Dirham AED 477,137 475,710 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,674,051 5,657,474 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 632,784 630,343 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,110,341 1,110,916 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 223,302 222,633 1 Omani rial OMR 4,555,538 4,539,343 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,229,287 1,229,303 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 983,166 985,044 1 South African rand ZAR 105,061 106,347 1 Turkish lira TRY 35,655 35,649 1 Russian ruble RUB 20,989 20,908 1 Qatari riyal QAR 481,397 479,957 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 133,748 133,301 1 Syrian pound SYP 14,361 14,320 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,218,185 1,214,298 1 Saudi riyal SAR 467,276 465,878 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,660,332 4,646,394 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,368,987 1,367,416 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,425,003 1,420,240 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 52,983 52,842 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 835 832 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,138,683 1,138,025 1 Libyan dinar LYD 273,669 273,022 1 Chinese yuan CNY 261,318 260,550 100 Thai baht THB 5,217,095 5,198,512 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 428,955 428,208 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,301,698 1,288,408 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,471,488 2,464,096 1 euro EUR 1,972,776 1,981,791 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 390,058 397,030 1 Georgian lari GEL 675,058 672,785 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 97,768 97,522 1 Afghan afghani AFN 27,152 27,216 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 580,804 579,124 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,030,762 1,027,677 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,801,563 2,785,176 1 Tajik somoni TJS 190,246 189,727 1 Turkmen manat TMT 499,271 498,010 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,025 2,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,972,776 rials and $1 costs 1,752,285.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.