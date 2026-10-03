Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 3.
According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to October 1.
The official rate for $1 stood at 1,752,285 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,972,776 rials. On October 1, the euro was priced at 1,981,791 rials.
|
Currency
|
Rial on October 3
|
Rial on October 1
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1,752,285
|
1,747,044
|
1 British pound
|
GBP
|
2,318,133
|
2,317,611
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
2,112,941
|
2,092,485
|
1 Swedish króna
|
SEK
|
174,534
|
174,722
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
182,010
|
181,838
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
263,929
|
265,095
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
18,227
|
18,217
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
477,137
|
475,710
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,674,051
|
5,657,474
|
100 Pakistani rupees
|
PKR
|
632,784
|
630,343
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,110,341
|
1,110,916
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
223,302
|
222,633
|
1 Omani rial
|
OMR
|
4,555,538
|
4,539,343
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,229,287
|
1,229,303
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
983,166
|
985,044
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
105,061
|
106,347
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
35,655
|
35,649
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
20,989
|
20,908
|
1 Qatari riyal
|
QAR
|
481,397
|
479,957
|
100 Iraqi dinars
|
IQD
|
133,748
|
133,301
|
1 Syrian pound
|
SYP
|
14,361
|
14,320
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1,218,185
|
1,214,298
|
1 Saudi riyal
|
SAR
|
467,276
|
465,878
|
1 Bahraini dinar
|
BHD
|
4,660,332
|
4,646,394
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1,368,987
|
1,367,416
|
100 Bangladeshi takas
|
BDT
|
1,425,003
|
1,420,240
|
10 Sri Lankan rupees
|
LKR
|
52,983
|
52,842
|
1 Myanmar kyat
|
MMK
|
835
|
832
|
100 Nepalese rupees
|
NPR
|
1,138,683
|
1,138,025
|
1 Libyan dinar
|
LYD
|
273,669
|
273,022
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
261,318
|
260,550
|
100 Thai baht
|
THB
|
5,217,095
|
5,198,512
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
428,955
|
428,208
|
1,000 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
1,301,698
|
1,288,408
|
1 Jordanian dinar
|
JOD
|
2,471,488
|
2,464,096
|
1 euro
|
EUR
|
1,972,776
|
1,981,791
|
100 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
390,058
|
397,030
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
675,058
|
672,785
|
1,000 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
97,768
|
97,522
|
1 Afghan afghani
|
AFN
|
27,152
|
27,216
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
580,804
|
579,124
|
1 Azerbaijani manat
|
AZN
|
1,030,762
|
1,027,677
|
100 Philippine pesos
|
PHP
|
2,801,563
|
2,785,176
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
190,246
|
189,727
|
1 Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
499,271
|
498,010
|
Venezuelan bolívar
|
VES
|
2,025
|
2,036
The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,972,776 rials and $1 costs 1,752,285.
On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.