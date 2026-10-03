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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 3

Iran News 3 October 2026 09:15 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 3
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 3.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 36 currencies went up, while 10 currencies fell compared to October 1.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,752,285 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,972,776 rials. On October 1, the euro was priced at 1,981,791 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 3

Rial on October 1

1 US dollar

USD

1,752,285

1,747,044

1 British pound

GBP

2,318,133

2,317,611

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,112,941

2,092,485

1 Swedish króna

SEK

174,534

174,722

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

182,010

181,838

1 Danish krone

DKK

263,929

265,095

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,227

18,217

1 UAE Dirham

AED

477,137

475,710

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,674,051

5,657,474

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

632,784

630,343

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,110,341

1,110,916

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

223,302

222,633

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,555,538

4,539,343

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,229,287

1,229,303

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

983,166

985,044

1 South African rand

ZAR

105,061

106,347

1 Turkish lira

TRY

35,655

35,649

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,989

20,908

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

481,397

479,957

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

133,748

133,301

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,361

14,320

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,218,185

1,214,298

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

467,276

465,878

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,660,332

4,646,394

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,368,987

1,367,416

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,425,003

1,420,240

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

52,983

52,842

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

835

832

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,138,683

1,138,025

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

273,669

273,022

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

261,318

260,550

100 Thai baht

THB

5,217,095

5,198,512

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

428,955

428,208

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,301,698

1,288,408

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,471,488

2,464,096

1 euro

EUR

1,972,776

1,981,791

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

390,058

397,030

1 Georgian lari

GEL

675,058

672,785

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

97,768

97,522

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,152

27,216

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

580,804

579,124

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,030,762

1,027,677

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,801,563

2,785,176

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

190,246

189,727

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

499,271

498,010

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,025

2,036

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,972,776 rials and $1 costs 1,752,285.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,63-2,65 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,96-2,99 million rials.

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