Azerbaijan and Switzerland discuss cooperation on security (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, discussed regional and international security issues, as well as prospects for bilateral cooperation in this area, with Gabriel Lüchinger, Swiss National Security Advisor, Trend reports.

According to the information, the meeting took place as part of Amirbayov’s working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects for a peaceful resolution of ongoing armed conflicts in the Eurasian region. In addition, they explored opportunities to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the security sector, including on cybersecurity, hybrid threats, and other areas of mutual interest.

Meanwhile, security issues are regularly discussed within the framework of the Azerbaijan-Switzerland dialogue. In particular, in August 2026, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the head of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis focused on issues of regional security, energy security, and digital security during talks in Baku. Earlier, in March 2026, the foreign ministers of the two countries also discussed international and regional security during a telephone conversation, emphasizing the importance of resolving crises through diplomatic means.