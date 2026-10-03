Great Return: Six years of reconstruction in Sugovushan and Talish (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Six years have passed since the villages of Sugovushan and Talish in Azerbaijan's Aghdara district were liberated from occupation.

The Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, continued the "Iron Fist" operation and liberated the strategically important villages of Sugovushan and Talish on October 3, 2020, the seventh day of the 44-day war.

President Ilham Aliyev announced the news on his Х account and restored the historical name of the Madagiz settlement, renaming it Sugovushan.

On October 3, 2021, President and Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev raised the Azerbaijani flag in Sugovushan and Talish.

The battle for Sugovushan is considered one of the most significant battles on the northeastern front during the Second Karabakh War. Following the liberation of these areas, large-scale reconstruction and restoration projects have been carried out.

A new residential complex has been built in Sugovushan to facilitate the return of residents. The complex includes 190 apartments.

According to the Public Relations Department of the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, the resettlement of 180 families, or 591 people in total, to Sugovushan has been ensured as part of the Great Return program.

A 144-student secondary school in the village has also been renovated and put into use.

The Sugovushan-1 and Sugovushan-2 small hydropower plants have been reconstructed to strengthen the village's electricity supply. A new mosque has also been built in Sugovushan.

"In Talish village, 20 private houses were restored and rebuilt at the initial stage, and the return of 20 families, or 90 people in total, to the village was ensured. A 78-student school, kindergarten, administrative building, public and catering facilities have also been restored and reconstructed in Talish. The return of residents to their ancestral lands in the village continues in stages as part of the Great Return program.

Modern social, utility, and road transport infrastructure has been created in both villages to ensure comfortable and safe living conditions for residents. Local roads have been built, streets improved, and the necessary conditions created for convenient traffic.

Medical facilities have been established in Sugovushan and Talish. Modern infrastructure has been built to provide both villages with uninterrupted electricity, drinking water, natural gas, and high-speed internet. This has created all the necessary utility services to ensure comfortable and sustainable daily living for residents.

Important projects have also been implemented in Sugovushan to develop social and public infrastructure and make effective use of the village's tourism potential. A new park has been created around the Sugovushan reservoir. The park has been developed as a modern and convenient recreational area for residents and visitors.

In addition, schools, social and service facilities, energy infrastructure and tourism facilities have been built or restored in Sugovushan. A school, kindergarten, administrative and other social facilities have also been commissioned in Talish.

The restoration and reconstruction work carried out in Sugovushan and Talish covers not only the renewal of the housing stock and road infrastructure, but also the social, utility, education, healthcare, energy, communications and tourism sectors," the statement reads.