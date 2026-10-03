BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Right beside us, provocations are rained down on us day and night in Azerbaijani, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

"Our ideological work, including that carried out by party activists, must be conducted in such a way that Azerbaijani realities, the ongoing developments in our country, and the highly positive atmosphere are constantly discussed publicly. Today, such large-scale construction work is being carried out in Azerbaijan that I do not know which country has a comparable level of development – not only in Garabagh and East Zangezur, where unprecedented development is underway, but across every single region. Therefore, the time has come to properly structure ideological work, abandon clichés, and move away from purely formal events. Modern ideological work must be conducted. Our advantage is that, unlike some countries, we do not need to invent myths. In some nations, leaders try to claim past achievements as their own or exaggerate their roles by distorting history; we do not need this. What we need is for the truth to reach every citizen – at a time when there is a wide range of information sources, including in the Azerbaijani language. Attention must be paid to this as well.

Why is a resource created in the Azerbaijani language in a foreign country? Is it to help us? No, it is to carry out provocations against us, mislead our people, and poison the minds of our youth. That is it. Whenever you see a resource created in Azerbaijani abroad, know that this is its goal. One does not need to look far for facts; right beside us, provocations are rained down on us day and night in Azerbaijani. Or in Western countries, Azerbaijani-language resources have been established. Why? To shatter this unity, subject Azerbaijan to their will, turn us away from our path of independence, and subsequently govern us. That is the goal. Therefore, this domain is as vital as physical security, and who should be at the center of this work? Of course, the members of the New Azerbaijan Party," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held yesterday at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 to 19. A total of 16,239 people attended the conferences.

The reporting conferences heard reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set after the 7th Congress and discussed the results achieved.