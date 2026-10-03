Zangezur Corridor may contribute to strengthening Azerbaijan-Armenia peace - Elchin Amirbayov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Zangezur Corridor may contribute to strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbayov said, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with State Secretary of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Alexandre Fasel as part of his working visit to the Swiss Confederation.

In the context of regional connectivity, the sides discussed the development of the Middle Corridor, as well as the potential contribution of the Zangezur Corridor to expanding regional cooperation and strengthening peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Amirbayov noted that the Zangezur Corridor would restore transport connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. The TRIPP project, which is part of the corridor, was also discussed.

The President's representative briefed the Swiss side on the current state of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and the practical results achieved.

The sides noted that strengthening mutual trust, further developing economic and trade ties, and expanding contacts between civil societies play an important role in ensuring that the benefits of peace are felt by the populations of both countries.

The meeting also featured an exchange of views on the development of Azerbaijan-Switzerland relations, regional security and transport communications.