Kazakhstan sees steady development of ties with South Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Kazakhstan sees progressive development of multifaceted cooperation with South Korea, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a congratulatory telegram to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Korea.

According to the president's press service, Tokayev emphasized that the significant date symbolizes the rich historical and cultural heritage, national unity and cohesion of the Korean people. He also noted the progressive development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

“During my recent visit to Seoul, we elevated bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership focused on the future. I am confident that this decision will contribute to deepening Kazakh-Korean cooperation based on ties of friendship and strong partnership for the benefit of our peoples,” Tokayev said.

Tokayev wished Lee Jae Myung success in his activities and the Korean people prosperity and well-being.

From September 14 to 16, 2026, at the invitation of President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung, the two countries signed a package of intergovernmental agreements and commercial contracts worth about $19 billion.

The sides agreed on the transition to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership focused on the future.

In the first half of 2026, trade turnover between the two countries amounted to about $1.3 billion. Kazakhstan’s exports reached $512.2 million, while imports from the Republic of Korea amounted to $785 million.