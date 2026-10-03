Türkiye reaffirms push to turn Turkic potential into shared welfare

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Türkiye will continue its efforts to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkish world into a common welfare.

This was announced in a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of October 3—Turkic States Cooperation Day.

In addition, the statement noted that this year marks the 17th anniversary of the signing of the Nakhchivan Agreement, which laid the foundation for the Organization of Turkic States.

Furthermore, it was emphasized that the Organization of Turkic States, drawing strength from a shared history, language, and deeply rooted fraternal ties, has become an important platform for institutionalizing solidarity and strengthening cooperation.

In addition, it was announced that the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States will be held in Türkiye on October 29–30.

“Türkiye will continue its efforts to transform the human, economic, and strategic potential of the Turkic world into the common welfare and to build the Turkic Century in unity and solidarity,” the statement noted.

Turkic States Cooperation Day and the Organization of Turkic States

The Day of Cooperation Among Turkic States is observed annually on October 3. This date commemorates the Nakhchivan Agreement, signed on October 3, 2009, in Nakhchivan between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. This agreement marked an important milestone in strengthening the institutional foundations of cooperation among Turkic states and in the process of establishing the Organization of Turkic States.



The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental international organization whose goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among Turkic states. The organization was formerly known as the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States. At a summit held in Istanbul in 2021, a decision was made to rename the organization the Organization of Turkic States.

Currently, the organization has five member states: Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Hungary, Turkmenistan, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus have observer status.

Within the framework of the OTS, cooperation takes place in various areas, including political dialogue, the economy, trade, transportation, energy, education, culture, tourism, digitalization, and security.

The organization’s main decision-making body is the Council of Heads of State, and its Secretariat is located in Istanbul.