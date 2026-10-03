Kazakhstan's Qazpost, Ailat Holding ink partnership memorandum on fintech

BAKU, Azerbaijan,October 3. Kazakhstan’s Qazpost and Ailat Holding Ltd. have signed a memorandum of partnership aimed at developing cooperation in financial technologies and digital innovation, during the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 forum in Astana.

According to the forum's press service, the memorandum was signed by Kanat Dybyspayev, Chief Digital Payments Officer at Qazpost, and Azat Otepbay, Director of Ailat Holding Ltd.

"The Memorandum aims to establish a strategic partnership between the Parties to support the joint development of the financial sector, promote innovative financial and technological solutions, and facilitate the exchange of expertise and competencies. As part of this cooperation, the Parties intend to implement pilot projects for testing new technical and product solutions and explore potential models for their future commercial integration", the statement reads.

Qazpost is Kazakhstan’s national postal operator, providing postal, financial, brokerage, agency and electronic services.

Ailat Holding Ltd. is a private holding company based in Astana that focuses on financial technology and services compliant with Islamic principles.

AI & Digital Bridge 2026 (formerly Digital Bridge) is being held on October 1–3 at the EXPO International Exhibition Center in Astana. Organized by the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Astana city administration, the forum has attracted more than 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries, 500+ investors, and 600+ startups, and is expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.