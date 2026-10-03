Kazakhstan expands R&D cooperation with China in energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has signed three documents aimed at expanding international research and development (R&D) cooperation in energy, artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure with Chinese partners, the ministry announced today.

The documents were signed on the sidelines of the AI & Digital Bridge 2026 international forum as part of the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan.

One of the initiatives provides for the establishment of a joint R&D center in alternative and renewable energy with Power China Chengdu Engineering Corporation Limited at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The center will focus on applied research, development and implementation of innovative energy technologies, joint scientific and technical projects, and training of qualified specialists.

Another initiative, to be implemented jointly with Fudan University, provides for the establishment of a Kazakhstan-China R&D center for the applied use of artificial intelligence at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The center will focus on developing, adapting, testing and implementing AI solutions in key sectors of Kazakhstan’s economy, including energy, industry, oil and gas, and transport.

Dominor Partners Limited is expected to participate as a strategic industrial partner, helping link scientific developments with practical economic needs.

The third initiative, involving Shenzhen EAGET Innovation Technology Co., Ltd., provides for the establishment of a joint R&D center focused on digital data storage technologies.

The cooperation will cover applied research and development, the creation and implementation of data storage technologies, joint scientific and technical projects, and the development of expertise in modern digital infrastructure.

"The Ministry of Energy serves as the coordinator for the development of these initiatives in the energy sector, ensuring cooperation with the scientific community, international technology partners and industry organizations. The Sectoral Center for Technological Competencies supports industry-specific technological cooperation and facilitates the advancement of applied solutions for further piloting and implementation," the ministry said.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening Kazakhstan’s domestic scientific and technological capacity, facilitating technology transfer, training highly qualified specialists and creating conditions for the practical implementation of innovative solutions in the fuel and energy sector.