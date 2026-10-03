Uzbekistan, Denmark establish bilateral commission on trade, investment

Photo: the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Uzbekistan and Denmark agreed to establish a bilateral commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation in Tashkent on Oct. 2.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The agreement was reached during the Uzbekistan-Denmark Business Roundtable in Tashkent on Oct. 2, attended by Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The Uzbek delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev, while the Danish delegation was led by Rasmussen.

The sides discussed expanding cooperation in industry, transport and logistics, energy, water management and agriculture, digitalization and financing. Particular attention was given to equipment localization, terminal infrastructure, renewable energy, energy efficiency and modernization of water supply systems.

Representatives of the Export and Investment Fund of Denmark (EIFO) and Danish companies, including FLSmidth, Grundfos, Maersk, AVK International, Scan Global Logistics, Carlsberg and ByteAll Energy, participated in the discussions.

The business program also included B2B and B2G meetings focused on developing joint initiatives and identifying opportunities for cooperation between companies and government institutions.

As a result of the talks, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and Denmark’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed a memorandum on establishing a bilateral commission on trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The new mechanism is expected to provide an institutional platform for developing trade and investment ties, coordinating joint initiatives and identifying new opportunities for cooperation between Uzbek and Danish businesses.