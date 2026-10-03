Uzbekistan, Pakistan’s Water Con discuss 500-hectare olive project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Uzbekistan and Pakistan’s Water Con discussed an investment project to establish a 500-hectare olive plantation in the Jizzakh region, including plans to process the harvest and produce finished products in Tashkent on Oct. 2.

This was reflected in the statement by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Agriculture, following the project planned for Yangiyabad district of Jizzakh region.

The discussions focused on selecting olive varieties suitable for local conditions, introducing modern irrigation technologies, establishing the plantation and developing processing facilities.

Water Con representatives presented proposals for implementing the project and reviewed the results of a preliminary technical assessment of the 500-hectare site designated for the plantation.

“The project is aimed not only at establishing an olive plantation, but also at developing processing capacity and creating conditions for the production of value-added products,” the Agriculture Ministry said, summarizing the discussions.

The project is being developed under a memorandum of understanding signed between the Jizzakh regional administration and Water Con. The agreement provides for the establishment of a working group to organize preparatory activities, while the Pakistani company is expected to consider financing the plantation and necessary infrastructure.

Moreover, the sides discussed land and water availability and the technical requirements for implementing the project.

Following the meeting, the parties outlined further steps to conduct a detailed technical and organizational assessment, clarify land and water supply opportunities, and prepare an investment proposal for the project.

The proposed plantation could contribute to the development of Uzbekistan’s agricultural processing sector by combining crop production with local processing and finished-product manufacturing.