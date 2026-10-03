Older generation probably remembers well even their performing Namaz - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The older generation probably remembers well their sweet words, toasts raised to health, their fluent speech in the Azerbaijani language, and even their performing Namaz, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP).

"I would like to share some thoughts regarding the tasks ahead today. I periodically make statements about the work that needs to be done, including in interviews and speeches. I believe that the situation in the world is changing so rapidly today that there is a great need for this. First of all, one of the main tasks is to increase our military power. A question may be asked: we have won a glorious Victory, Armenia was forced to sign a capitulation act. Today there is no conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, there is no war, there is tranquility at the borders. The peace agreement has been initialed, and contacts are already taking place. Azerbaijan has even started trade with Armenia. Why is this necessary? The answer to this, in my opinion, is very clear and obvious. This is always necessary, for every country. Because our people faced this tragedy. Our people faced the ingratitude of the Armenians. That is to say, the older generation probably remembers well their sweet words, toasts raised to health, their fluent speech in the Azerbaijani language, and even their performing Namaz," President Ilham Aliyev noted.

The 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held yesterday at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

A total of 960 delegates were elected by YAP's district and city organizations to attend the congress.

As part of preparations for the 8th Congress, reporting conferences were held at 84 local party organizations from September 7 to 19. A total of 16,239 people attended the conferences.

The reporting conferences heard reports on work carried out to fulfill the tasks set after the 7th Congress and discussed the results achieved.