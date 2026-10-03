President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Germany

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – German Unity Day.

As Germany's most important and reliable partner in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to the comprehensive development of bilateral interstate relations and cooperation. The signing of the “Joint Declaration on the Strategic Agenda for Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany” during my visit to Germany in July of this year laid the foundation for a qualitatively new stage in our interstate relations - a strategic partnership.

Our active political dialogue contributes to cooperation between our two countries in economic and trade, energy, transport, connectivity, investment, humanitarian, and other areas, while also playing a major role in developing mutual interaction on the Eurasian continent and driving our productive cooperation in the energy sector.

I believe that, in line with the interests of our peoples, we will continue to make joint efforts to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Germany friendly relations and deepen our collaborative activities, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.

On this festive occasion, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible activities, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Germany," the letter reads.