President Ilham Aliyev delivers key messages at NAP congress — political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered important messages at the congress of the “New Azerbaijan” Party (NAP). Political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that the 8th Congress of the “New Azerbaijan” Party, held the day before, was not merely an event at which the party’s activities were assessed and tasks for the coming period were defined.

“The congress, held on October 2 at the Heydar Aliyev Center, was marked by important messages in the speech by President Ilham Aliyev, who is also the chairman of the YAP, indicating that Azerbaijan has already entered a completely new political and geopolitical phase,” he added.

“This was one of the most notable aspects of the speech. On the one hand, President Ilham Aliyev reflected on the work accomplished over more than 30 years and the victory in Karabakh; on the other hand, he presented the tasks ahead in a broader context. Security, military power, the ideological struggle, foreign policy, the economy, energy, transit, and the reconstruction of Karabakh were presented as separate components of a unified strategy.

One of the most notable points in President Ilham Aliyev’s speech was that, despite the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, building up military power remains one of the main priorities for the coming period.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed this quite clearly: “First of all, one of the main tasks is to increase our military power.”

The significance of this position lies in the fact that Azerbaijan is no longer, as it once was, in a state of unresolved conflict. An important stage has been reached in the peace process with Armenia; the situation on the border is stable; and contacts and even trade relations have begun between the two countries. Despite this, President Ilham Aliyev is not removing the issue of military strength from the agenda,” he stated.

According to him, this is not merely a matter of preparing for a possible war. Against the backdrop of global developments, a state’s ability to ensure its own security also constitutes a distinct strategic advantage. In his speech, President Ilham Aliyev, drawing attention to the ongoing conflicts surrounding Azerbaijan on various fronts, emphasized the importance of taking this reality into account.

“This approach also has financial implications. The state budget for next year plans to allocate approximately 9 billion manat ($5.2 billion) to defense and security. In other words, President Ilham Aliyev’s message, delivered at the congress, is not merely a political statement but one of the concrete pillars of state policy.”

Another important part of the speech focused on Azerbaijan’s foreign policy. Here, the main emphasis was placed on building relations with various centers of power without aligning with any particular geopolitical camp, and on protecting the country’s own interests.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan has established strategic partnerships with China and the US, maintains strategic partnerships with 10 European Union member states, and has taken its relations with Central Asian countries to a new level.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed the essence of this policy as follows: “We, however, do not join any camp and will not join one – we do not need to.”

This statement effectively reflects one of the key features of the foreign policy course that Azerbaijan has pursued in recent years. Baku cooperates with various parties, but it does not base this cooperation on membership in any particular bloc.

As a result, Azerbaijan positions itself not only as a country in the South Caucasus but also as a player capable of serving as a bridge in various regional and global processes.

It is no coincidence that President Ilham Aliyev’s speech placed special emphasis on the fact that Azerbaijan has recently become a venue for meetings between representatives of countries that are competing with or in conflict with one another. This is an important point, indicating that Azerbaijan’s diplomatic capabilities are not limited to bilateral relations,” the political scientist stated.

Garaev noted that one of the most interesting topics that drew attention at the congress was the ideas related to ideological security.

“President Ilham Aliyev stated that in today’s world, national security is ensured not only by border protection and military capabilities. In his words: ‘Ideological security is just as important as physical security.’ This approach is particularly relevant in an era of rapid development in information technology. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that ideological influence knows no boundaries in the age of the internet, cyberattacks, and artificial intelligence. This is not merely a matter of increasing the volume of information resources. It is about the resilience of society in the face of various information flows. President Ilham Aliyev identified education and patriotism as key factors in this regard. At the same time, a new task was assigned to the YAP. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the importance of moving away from outdated and formalistic approaches in the party’s ideological work: “Therefore, the time has come to properly structure ideological work, abandon clichés, and move away from purely formal events. Modern ideological work must be conducted.” “This idea is one of the most concrete messages from the congress regarding the party’s future activities. In other words, it is not simply a matter of continuing organizational activities, but of developing new working methods in line with the changing information environment,” he said.

The political analyst emphasized that economic issues also featured prominently in President Ilham Aliyev’s speech at the congress. The main focus was on transforming the political and security opportunities Azerbaijan has gained into economic advantages.

“The following figures were presented as key indicators of the country’s financial capabilities: foreign exchange reserves reached $90 billion, the ratio of external debt to GDP stood at 5.6%, and the total value of contracts signed at the last two Azerbaijan International Investment Forums exceeded $20 billion. However, the results of economic policy are not measured solely by macroeconomic indicators. At the congress, President Ilham Aliyev stated that growth in household incomes and social benefits will also continue: “Instructions have already been issued that next year the minimum wage, pensions, and social allowances will be raised.” This statement occupies an important place in the economic section of the speech. After all, the expansion of the state’s financial capabilities is aimed at simultaneously improving the social well-being of the population. President Ilham Aliyev also noted in his speech that this policy is ongoing and its goal is “to improve the welfare of the Azerbaijani people year to year,” the political analyst noted.

In addition, Garayev noted that in recent years, the consistent implementation of increases in wages, pensions, and social benefits has become one of the main pillars of this policy. The announcement of new increases indicates that this social policy will continue into the next phase. The key point here is that economic stability and increased financial opportunities are complemented by measures that directly impact people’s daily lives.

“At the same time, President Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan has set even more ambitious economic goals for itself. In this regard, transportation and logistics are of particular importance.

"I have set a goal for transit cargo passing through Azerbaijan’s territory to reach 30 million tons in the medium term,” the head stated noted.

This goal reflects the continued growth of the role of transportation and logistics in Azerbaijan’s future economic model. Azerbaijan seeks to strengthen its position not only as an energy exporter but also as a key link in the East-West and North-South corridors. Increased transit traffic means not only higher government revenues but also new logistics opportunities, investments, and thousands of jobs. The reconstruction of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur also remains a key part of this overall strategy. Noting that 96,000 people currently live, work, and study in these regions, President Ilham Aliyev stated that 28 billion manats have already been allocated for the development of these regions. Thus, the messages conveyed in the economic section complement one another: financial stability is being maintained, investment attraction is expanding, new transit opportunities are being created, and the economic opportunities achieved are planned to be utilized in the future. The focus is on improving the well-being of the population through social policy. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev’s announcement regarding increases in wages, pensions, and social benefits was a significant development that complemented the social component of the economic messages delivered at the congress," Garayev added.